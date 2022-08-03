Cresta Hotels in US$2 million refurbishment

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA/ GARY MTHOMBENI

CRESTA Hotels Zimbabwe is undergoing a refurbishment programme worth US$2 million, which is set to be completed during the last quarter of this year.

Speaking during a tour of Cresta Lodge hotel in Harare yesterday, Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Mangaliso Ndlovu applauded Cresta Hotels for the ongoing development.

“I am excited that we are beginning to see recovery in the tourism sector after this investment done by Cresta Hotels, which is a good development. Even though we suffered for long periods due to the COVID-19 lock down period, this to me is a firm investment. Our clients, when visiting Zimbabwe, will have better and improved experiences,” Ndlovu said.

Cresta Lodge managing director Chipo Mandela said the latest refurbishment was the biggest of all major projects at the hotel.

“This is the biggest refurbishment since our last major exercise at this hotel, which spread out from 2012 to 2014 where an investment of US$7.5 million was spent,” Mandela said.

“Our refurbishment programmes, which in the past decade show an investment by Cresta in excess of US$16 million across all hotels in Zimbabwe, has continued to keep our hotels looking vibrant, fresh and sparkling, complementing the decades of experience and tradition.

“Complementary to this investment is our ongoing efforts to continuously train our human capital who are at the forefront of delivering our brand promise to our guests.”

Mandela said the Cresta hotel group is set to commemorate a series of anniversaries at all its hotels in Zimbabwe.

“In 2023, Cresta Jameson will mark its 65th anniversary, while Cresta Lodge marks its 30th anniversary, Cresta Sprayview will mark its 10th and Cresta Bulawayo its 50th anniversary,” she said.