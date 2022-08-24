Cop jailed for smuggling

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A POLICE officer stationed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonent after he was caught trying to facilitate the smuggling of US$10 819 and R2 920 out of the country.

Pedzisai Hali (51) was sentenced by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna who suspended 10 months on condition of good behaviour.

In sentencing him, Nduna said the court should send a clear message to would-be offenders.

Hali connived with Simbarashe Lazarus Nengomasha, a church-mate, on November 6, 2020 to smuggle the cash to South Africa.

The court heard that Hali wore his airport pass, which he was supposed to wear while on duty accompanying very important persons (VIPs), to facilitate their entrance through airport checkpoints.

They avoided the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) declaration point and went straight to the VIPs checkpoint.

An alert member of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, Pauline Chibaya intercepted them and redirected them to use the ordinary entry point since they were not VIPs.

It was then discovered that Nengomasha was in possession of the money which was not declared.

The money was seized, before they were handed over to the police.

Cecilia Mashingaidze appeared for the State.