‘Cont Mhlanga deserves hero status’

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE late celebrated theatre doyen Cont Mhlanga’s successful career in the creative sector was not a fluke, but pure talent and his prowess speaks to a character deserving hero status, creatives told NewsDay Life & Style.

For the award-winning playwright, actor and theatre director, who mentored a number of artists in dance, music, film and theatre, anything short of national hero status would be an insult to his contribution to national unity through the arts, they insisted.

Founder of Amakhosi Theatre, Mhlanga succumbed to pneumonia on Monday morning at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

He was 64.

In recognition of Mhlanga’s contribution to the creative industry, President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted a State-assisted funeral, an honour that has attracted mixed feelings among creatives and citizens.

The government’s decision not to accord Mhlanga hero status has divided public opinion igniting conversation not only on the showbiz scene, but also across digital platforms on what criteria is used to bestow hero status.

An award-winning playwright and arts administrator Raisedon Baya believes Mhlanga was not an ordinary playwright and director.

“He (Mhlanga) was a leader. He was a thinker. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary. He was so many things,” he said.

“The best way to honour him was to give him national honours. We must not just mourn him, but celebrate his legacy.”

Former information minister Jonathan Moyo said: “Cont was a national hero; he deserves that status; his legacy is a national treasure for posterity.”

Centre For Innovation and Technology founder and director Zenzele Ndebele, said: “But why was Cont Mhlanga not granted national (hero) status? Was he not Zimbabwean enough? Was he not Zanu PF enough? What criteria are used to grant someone a hero status? #Asakhe.”

J’Ella said: “Let us normalise independence from Zanu PF to grant hero status. Heroes Acre has nothing to do with the nation. It is and has always been a Zanu PF affair. Where we are going as a country, the people (will) get to declare their heroes. uBaba Mhlanga was both a hometown hero and national hero.”

“If Soul Jah Love was conferred with a liberation hero status for his indelible contribution to the arts sector, what is hard with conferring the same honour of national hero status to Cont Mhlanga?,” quipped Brighton Ncube.

Meanwhile, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe executive director Nicholas Moyo yesterday said preparations for taking the theatre icon to his final resting place were going on smoothly.

In a statement, Moyo said the organising team comprised Mhlanga’s family members, fellow artists, Bulawayo City Council and government officials.

“The team is grateful to the community of Bulawayo for the goodwill offered for various services to be provided in order to accord the deceased a funeral befitting his status and legacy,” Moyo said.

“The family wishes to extend its gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and government for according Mhlanga a State-assisted funeral. This has gone a long way in addressing some key costs of services associated with a funeral of this magnitude.”

Moyo further indicated that a send-off memorial service to celebrate Mhlanga’s life and honour his contribution to Zimbabwe’s arts and culture sector and beyond will be held tomorrow at 9am at Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

“A drive through the city will be done before the funeral cortege proceed to Lupane for the burial, which will be held on Saturday morning,” Moyo said, adding that the memorial service was moved to a bigger venue given the huge public interests this funeral had raised.

“Another family service will be held at Amakhosi Township Square in the morning of Friday (tomorrow). The family would like to thank those who have stood by them through this very difficult time and are eternally grateful for all the support and presence from all over the world.”

Mhlanga is survived by wife Thembi Ngwabi and six children (three boys and three girls).

Mourners are gathered at House number 488 Nguboyenja, Bulawayo.