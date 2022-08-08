Chinyengetere agonised for missing action

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

VETERAN Caps United forward Rodwell Chinyengetere has shared the disappointment of missing football action as he resumes training this week as the Green Machine prepare for their weekend match.

Chinyengetere joined Caps United this term from 2019 Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum, but he has not had the best of start he had expected after sustaining a calf injury at training, which has kept him on the sidelines for more than a month.

Without his power and influence, Caps United have struggled for fluency and posted a dismal run of results which have dragged them into the relegation matrix.

However, the two-time Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year, who has been battling injury, is now expected to start light training this week as Caps United regroup today ahead of the resumption of league action which had been halted last week to pave way for the preliminary round of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The forward, who won the 2017 and 2018 Soccer Star of the Year awards, said he was missing the game.

“Of course, as a football player, you always want to be part of the action. You always want to be playing, you wouldn’t want to be on the sidelines. It has been a long time, but that’s part of the game. I am hoping to start training this week. We will see how it works out,” he said.

His return is a major boost for the side as it will now give coach Lloyd Chitembwe options in midfield following the arrival of Joel Ngodzo, Tichaona Chipunza and Blessing Sarupinda.

The Green Machine are set to host Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday hoping to maintain the momentum as they struggle to beat the chop at the end of the campaign.

The Chitembwe-coached side sits on 12th position on the league table with 26 points.

They are unbeaten in the past five matches in which they have won twice and drawn thrice.