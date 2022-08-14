Chiefs switch off ZPC

By Fortune Mbele

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . 2

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . 1

BULAWAYO Chiefs wasted a flurry of chances in the first half of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with ZPC Kariba, but found their groove in the second stanza to register victory over the hapless visitors at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Obriel Chirinda and Arthur Musiyiwa were enough to hand the hosts maximum points. The visitors got their consolation through Moses Demera.

Chiefs eventually opened the scoring after 69 minutes through Chirinda and Musiyiwa double the lead six minutes later.

The hosts made a solid start but it was the visitors who got the first real chance of the game through Wellington Taderera, who saw his shot saved by David Bizabani on the 9th minute.

A minute later Lucky Ndlela riffled an effort from outside the penalty area over the cross bar.

The teams went to the break deadlocked at nil all.

“In the first half we were particularly well. We completely dominated play with ball but we were not able to finish. We went into the half time a little bit frustrated. It’s difficult when you playing teams that are playing deep in their half but l am glad we were able to get a win today,” said Bulawayo Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso.

His opposite number Rodwell Dhlakama said: “It was a difficult game. But in the second half l think we played better. But for me playing better and losing is the same old story. We have to go back and re-strategise. I thought for me because of our travelling things did not work well for us.”