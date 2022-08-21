Chiefs sail through

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . . . . 1

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

BULAWAYO CHIEFS progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after knocking out ZPC Kariba in a tension-filled match at Luveve Stadium yesterday despite ending the game with 10 men.

Billy Veremu scored the solitary goal that sent the Ninjas through as early as the seventh minute who thern tenaciously defended that goal.

Veremu capitalised on a blunder by ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Arnold Munkuli, who failed to put the ball to safety from a Felix Moyo cross from the right.

Coach Nilton Terroso gave credit to the resilience shown by his players to hold on after the early goal.

“It was a good result but not such a good performance compared to what he did last week. It wasn’t a game so well played. All praise goes to the players,” Terroso said.

Five minutes before the break Wilson Mensah, for the Ninjas saw his powerful shot sail over the cross bar as the hosts piled pressure on the power utility side.

Otherwise action flowed from one end to the other with only a few scoring opportunities for either side.

Chiefs striker Dela Arkoli was shown the red card by referee Mhaka Magare in the 62nd minute, a second bookable offence for time wasting as he was being substituted for Arthur Musiyiwa.

But the goals would not come for the visitors.

Coach Rodwell Dhlakama said they had gifted Chiefs a simple goal.

“Sometimes football is a difficult game. We played better in the first half and in the second stanza. We made a blunder and conceded a goal that was easy to defend. I liked the performance of my players. We take a lot of positives going forward,” Dhlakama said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: T Mawaya, E Chikwende (E Moyo 73′), K Madzongwe, M Gasela (M Msebe 74′), B Veremu, M Mkolo, F Matare (O Chirinda 84′), D Arkoli ( A Musiyiwa 62′), F Moyo, W Mensah (P Chikwende 62′), L Ndlela

ZPC Kariba: A Mukuli, M Kuzivakwashe, B Mutukure, M Diro, M Kunyarimwe, W Mhango, V Kawe (J Sibanda 79′), G Dhemere (W Taderera 69′), M Sianchali, T Chiunye, F Shoko (S Makawa 60′)