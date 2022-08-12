Chicken Inn to keep up the chase

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas hopes that his side can bounce to winning ways in their clash with struggling Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match at Luveve Stadium today.

Antipas yesterday refused to talk about the title race, but said anything could happen between now and at the end of the season.

A slump by the GameCocks has seen them drop to third on the log-table with 42 points, same as second-placed Dynamos and eight points behind high-flying FC Platinum, who look set to land their fourth title on the trot.

Chicken Inn lost 0-3 to Dynamos at Luveve and played a goalless draw with ZPC Kariba in their last two games.

“We are playing catching up here and there after the break. We are ready for the game against Harare City. We are playing a side that is on a bad patch at the moment and in the relegation zone. It is going to be a difficult game. I would say for now we don’t want to talk about the title but we want to concentrate on winning our games and anything can happen at the end. Football is a crazy game,” Antipas said.

Former Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu is back at Chicken Inn and Antipas said he was ready for selection while Brett Amidu is also back from suspension.

Besides defender Itai Mabunu who is out inured, Antipas said all his players are raring to go for today’s match.

Harare City have struggled in the league and have only won one game in the second half of the season and are in desperate need for points.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Chiefs host ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium tomorrow. The Ninjas story has been a bag of mixed fortunes, sitting on position 10 on the log-table and playing the power utility side that is also not safe from relegation, on position 14 but held title contenders Chicken to a goalless draw at home in their last outing.