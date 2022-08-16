Chevrons’ form excites India

BY Kevin Mapasure

India national cricket team superstar batsman and vice captain Shikhar Dhawan is looking forward to playing Zimbabwe who are in good form after dispatching Bangladesh recently.

The two nations clash in three Super League One Day International (ODI) matches at Harare Sports Club starting tomorrow with the other matches at the same venue on Saturday and Monday.

Dhawan yesterday told the media that Zimbabwe’s form will keep them on their toes and they will not take anything for granted.

India have brought in a largely young side which will be led by KL Rahul and Dhawan.

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in both the T-20 and ODI series at the same venue and Dhawan is happy that they are playing Zimbabwe at this stage.

“It’s a good thing that they won against Bangladesh. I am sure that they are playing some good cricket. It’s a good thing for us, it keeps us on our toes and we are not going to take anything for granted. We are here to perform and as a team it’s always about the process and we should make sure that we do things right so that we get the right results,” Dhawan said.

He said that while they have not played in a long time, they have enough data and technology will come in handy for them.

“We have not played (ODIs) that much but we have all the data and from there we look. We get to play one game you get to know the patterns but technology comes in handy.”

The left hander opening batsman said his team will have to come up with a plan for Sikandar Raza, who has been playing well of late.

Raza scored two centuries in the first two ODI against Bangladesh, leading the home side to a series win having also played well in the T-20s.

“Sikandar is a good player and has played for Zimbabwe for a long time and he is a quality player, but am sure the bowlers will come up with a nice plan for him. We are going to give (fans) a good show, it will be good for us as well that there will be so many fans, (because) wherever we go we get so much support.”

Zimbabwe will be missing a number of key players including captain Craig Ervine, Sean Williams as well as bowlers Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

India last toured Zimbabwe in 2016 and Dhawan said his team was happy to play in Zimbabwe and develop into a better side.

“I feel it’s good for world cricket that we play Zimbabwe, it’s good for us, it’s good for them as well to play against such a quality side and it will give them confidence. It’s good for us to try all the young guns and try to win the series out here, so it’s good exposure for both sides and it’s good for cricket. That is how Zimbabwe are going to get better when they play quality sides. That’s how they are going to learn and even the young players from opposition sides. We are happy to be here, it’s a good thing to be back. I remember coming in 2014, the wickets are quite good over here. It’s a good opportunity for us.”

Zimbabwe squad

Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (capt), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar, Raza, Milton Shumba and Donald Tiripano

India squad

KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhuman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh

Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

