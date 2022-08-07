Chevrons bring holiday cheer

By Kevin Mapasure

SIKANDAR Raza can do no wrong at the moment.

At Harare Sports Club yesterday, some fans cheekily suggested that he should be the Finance minister, for he knows how to take care of the rate after taking what was a precarious run-chase into a stroll.

Others decided to christen him Mr Zimbabwe. Yet more fans opted for “Tafadzwa” Raza considering how he has brought so much joy to the cricket die hard fans and the country at large.

This was after the all-rounder firstly took three wickets before returning with bat in hand, and with the Chevrons on the ropes, to lead them to a five-wicket win and the one-day international series victory over Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe had not won an ODI series against the Tigers since 2013 and yesterday, in front of an appreciative crowd, the Chevrons found a way to cheer their supporters who had turned up in their numbers on this holiday weekend.

This could have been an embarrassing defeat, especially considering that after winning the toss, Zimbabwe found themselves on 49 for 4 after 14.6 overs.

At that time, any suggestion that it was done and dusted in Bangladesh’s favour, didn’t look wayward.

Yet Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva, who scored his maiden century, collaborated for a 201 fifth wicket partnership, which ultimately took Zimbabwe home.

This is Zimbabwe’s third best ODI partnership ahead of their third and final ODI match against the same opponents, where they will be going for a series whitewash in the final game on Wednesday.

Raza finished unconquered on 117 off 127 balls and his total featured eight maximums and four fabulous boundaries as Zimbabwe successfully pursued the target of 291 runs.

Chakabva made a frenetic 102 off just 75 balls. His century was the fastest by a Zimbabwean in this format.

Debutant Tony Munyonga entered after Chakabva departed and scored a quick fire 30 off 16 balls, which included two sixes to see Zimbabwe home with 15 balls to spare.

The tourists had put up 290, which was anchored on Mahmudullah, who carried his bat, but was left stranded on 80.

However, the day ultimately belonged to Zimbabwe and Raza.