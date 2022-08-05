Chapepa storms into Young Champions Cup semis

BY FORTUNE MBELE

TEENAGE Tennis sensation Kudzai Chapepa and her Mexican partner Marriane Angel will this afternoon play in the doubles semi-finals of girls 14 and Under Young Champions Cup tournament which is underway at Excelsior Tennis Club in Hasselt, Belgium.

Chapepa (14) is on tour in Europe under the Grand Slam Player Development Programme, courtesy of the Confederation of African Tennis and the International Tennis Federation.

Chapepa and Angel will fight it out with the pair of Venezuelan Mariangel Estrella and Ylemi Lusiana Mulle Valdez of Peru in the semi-finals after accounting for Peruvian Micaela Moro Pleus and Colombian Maria Jose Sanchez Uribe 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the quarter-finals yesterday.

They started off with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory over Belgians Romi Fahnen and Camille Garot in the first round on Tuesday before beating Romanian Carla Nedeloni and Anna Ioana Varsa 7-5, 4-2 in a retired match in the second round on Wednesday.

In the singles of the tournament, Chapepa went as far as the second round where she lost to Russian Anna Bushkareva 3-6, 1-6 on Tuesday after beating Belgian Syana Sanzarowski 6-2, 6-0 in the first round.

Chapepa trains under Gaps Sports Consultancy at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.