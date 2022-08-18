CCC petitions Sadc over rights violations

BY KENNETH NYANGANI/TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) says it has written to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) seeking its intervention over alleged systematic human rights violations targeting opposition members.

CCC interim spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told journalists in Harare yesterday that Zimbabwe’s human rights situation threatened regional stability.

This came as Sadc Heads of States met this week in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the 42nd Summit of the regional bloc, where they discussed a number of issues affecting the region.

There was, however, no mention of Zimbabwe in the communique issued after the summit, save for the founding fathers’ honour bestowed on the country’s late former leader, Robert Mugabe.

“We have written to Sadc over the human rights abuses and it’s very much seized with the matter. The international community must play its role. If allowed to continue, there is a real risk and possibility that regional peace and security would be undermined,” Mahere said.

“We are calling for an urgent political dialogue to resolve the governance and political crises facing the country. Since 2018, we have been consistent that there is an urgent need for political dialogue around electoral reforms.”

The party also raised concern over the continued incarceration of its 16 members from Nyatsime.

The activists are being charged with public violence during skirmishes at the slain party member Moreblessing Ali’s funeral in June.

CCC legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sikhala (Chitungwiza North) are also in remand prison for incitement to public violence at the same funeral. Sikhala faces a further charge of obstructing the course of justice, and has been remanded in custody to November.

In a related matter, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has written to authorities at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison protesting over the inhumane treatment Sikhala and Sithole were being subjected to.

In a letter dated August 16, ZLHR executive director Roselyn Hanzi said the duo was being shackled by leg irons and denied access to visitors.

“To our dismay, we have established that they are being subjected to inhumane treatment. These leg irons are as old as can be. Other than them being too tight since they appear to be one size fits all with a possibility of disrupting the smooth circulation of blood, they are also bruising the legs at point of contact for our clients,” Hanzi said.

“It’s baffling that the prison officers are now multi-tasking as dieticians and/or nutritionists who can determine dietary requirements, more importantly the calorie intake that one is required to observe. We seek clarity on whether the officers under your command, particularly those manning the visitors’ gate, have relevant scientific training to determine when one has too much food.”

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison were fruitless.