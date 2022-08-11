Brito vows to break Bosso away curse

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito is confident that his side will finally break its winless run away from home soon.

Bosso have not won away from home since 2018 when they beat Triangle at Gibbo.

The next test comes tomorrow when Highlanders date Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league match at the National Sports Stadium.

The Portuguese has seen Bosso rise to sixth on the log-table with three victories, two draws and a solitary defeat but the away jinx has continued.

Under Brito’s watch, they saw off Black Rhinos 3-2 at Barbourfields Stadium, drew one-all with Ngezi Platinum Stars in Mhondoro, clobbered Manica Diamonds 3-0 at Barbourfields and fell 2-1 to lowly WhaWha at Ascot Stadium.

They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium before being held to a goalless draw by Tenax in another home game.

“These are statistics, a reference that we have but we also have one motto that even after hard times, success comes back again and even after the night, the day starts. These are just statistics but we are confident that we will break that (jinx) soon,” Brito said.

Highlanders welcome back Stanley Ngala, who saw red in the game against WhaWha as well as Ray Lunga, who was out injured.

Herentals sit a point above Highlanders on the log-table with 35 points.