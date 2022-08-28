Bosso boss B/F battle

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS… (0) 2

CAPS UNITED… (1) 1

HIGHLANDERS staged a dramatic come back to collect maximum points against 10-men Caps United in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Two second half goals by Devine Mhindirira and substitute Washington Navaya ensured victory for the hosts after William Manondo had thrust the Green Machine ahead in the first half.

Caps United substitute Marshal Machazane only played three minutes in the second half before he was red-carded five minutes before full-time by referee Allan Basvi for a crude tackle on Navaya.

The league’s leading goal scorer, Manondo scored for Caps United to take his tally to 15 goals.

The lethal Manondo capitalised on a back-pass blunder by Highlanders midfielder Darlington Mukuli, moved one step before coolly slotting the ball past a diving Ariel Sibanda.

Highlanders then got the equaliser four minutes after the break courtesy of Mhindirira who beat substitute goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi from a Lynoth Chikuhwa cross after the Caps United defenders had been distracted by a Ray Lunga run.

And Navaya got the winner in the 77th minute, taking advantage of a Caps United defensive mix up inside the penalty box.

Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla said it was not easy grabbing the three points from Caps United.

“It was a difficult game today but the boys did well especially in the second half. Our movement was not good in the first half and the confidence was low. We are happy that as a club we got the most important result which is three points,” Luphahla said.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said his boys played well despite training for only train one day after they went on strike over unpaid dues in the run up to the game.

“After training for only one day, for the boys to give me this gutsy performance was very good. The boys deserve some special praise from me. Credit to both teams. Their application was absolutely perfect,” Chitembwe said.

Highlanders started the game on a fast pace with the visitors relying on counter-attacks.

The first clear chance of the game came in the 28th minute as an overlapping Rahman Kutsanzira packed a shot from the edge of the penalty box from a Godfrey Makaruse cross but Caps goalminder Tonderai Mateyaunga was equal to the task.

Highlanders reclaimed the form in the second half and after the Mhindirira goal, they got another chance with Stanley Ngala’s header sailing over the bar from a Lunga cross.

The second half belonged to Highlanders with the Caps United players looking tired.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, R Kutsanzira, G Makaruse, A Mbeba, M Ndlovu, N Masuku, R Lunga (W Navaya 75′), R Lunga, D Mhindirira, S Ngala, D Mukuli (B Sibanda 90+3), L Chikuhwa

Caps United: T Mateyaunga (T Munditi 46′), P Musaka, K Bulaji, P Govere (M Machazane 82′ red card 85′), V Musarurwa, D Chafa, J Ngodzo (N Sarupinda 50′), P Bamusi, E Mandiranga, C Rupiya, W Manondo