Bonfire sets Donnybrook Park ablaze

BY AGATHA CHUMA

THE country’s great outdoor experience came to life on Saturday at the Delta Beverages-sponsored Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire.

The grand spectacle, characterised by the country’s largest 10x10m bonfire, made a spectacular return to its home, Donnybrook Park in Harare where merrymakers across generations started to converge from 1500 hours.

No alcohol was allowed into the event, but of course, plenty of it was available inside.

At around 8pm, the bonfire was lit, chasing the cold away and warming the entire park.

As the bonfire was being lit, firefighters were in their positions, well equipped and ready to come in when the need arose.

It was an entertainment galore as artistes across genres and wheel spinners took turns to liven up the event.

Djembe Monks, songbird Tammy Moyo, hip-hop star Holy Ten, The Travellers and The Movement managed to bring the house down with brilliant acts.

On the turntables was DJ Masty, Reverb 7, Naida, Shanku Chante and Ryan Synth.

The event also gave females such as DJ Naida the opportunity to prove their prowess on the turntables.

Soon after the wheel spinners battle, John Cole, the King of dance took to the stage and gave an electrifying performance before leaving the stage for Djembe Monks.

The traditional music outfit was a marvel to watch as it showcased its drum-beating techniques, which were enjoyed by many.

Hip-hop sensation Holy Ten and songstress Tammy Moyo later put up a polished performance.

Holy Ten’s playlist included songs Mwana Ndakubirai, Appetite and Gundamwenda, while Tammy, who was dressed in an all-red outfit, performed Kuterera, Zviroto and Kwatinobva, among other songs.

Apart from the good music, revellers enjoyed outdoor activities and beers which were being sold at pump price.