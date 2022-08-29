Biti’s application for referral to ConCourt continues

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti who is accused of verbally assaulting a Russian investor Tatiana Aleshina has filed an application for referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court.

He has also complained about the presiding magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro saying she is biased.

In his previous submissions on the application, Biti had accused The Herald newspaper, prosecutor Michael Reza, the complainant Aleshina, Zanu PF member Patrick Chinamasa and Information and Publicity ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana of interfering with his criminal trial.

Today, Biti said he was surprised that his matter was initially put in an Anti-Corruption court from a provincial court under unclear circumstances.

“I was shocked about three things: my matter was taken from the provincial court to the regional court under unclear grounds. I was also shocked why my matter was taken away from court three to be handled by a senior magistrate and Reza who is the national deputy Prosecutor General,” Biti said.

He said in dismissing some of his applications, Muchuchuti-Guwuriro was unfair to him.

The matter was postponed to tomorrow for continuation of the referral application.

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting Aleshina at the Harare magistrate court in 2020.