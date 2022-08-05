Beer and Festival treat for Mutare

KENNETH NYANGANI

Entertainment joint in Mutare, Rozvi Bar, situated at Matongo Business Centre in the sprawling surburb of Dangamvura will host Mutare Heroes Braai Festival from Friday to Sunday.

The potentially explosive beer and braai festival will see the owner, Eddie Gopo leading in the official opening of a new lounge situated next to the main beer outlet.

The three day jamboree will see pork, beef and chicken being sold at half prices. The event which normally draws scores of people from all walks of life will see resident deejays, Governor and Candyman entertaining revellers on the turntables.

The butchery, Gopo Meats has been reduced to ‘pump price’ with sausages and pork chops being sold at US$3.50 per kilogram, while beef will be marked at US$4.00.

Gopo told NewsDay that it’s all systems go.

“The event has started off well and we are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving. We have held such festivals and they have been successful. The new lounge is proving popular with drinkers and we will continue offering best services,” he said.