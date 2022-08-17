Armed Robbers Flee with USD 100k loot

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

THREE suspected armed robbers were arraigned before the Harare magistrates court on charges of robbing their victims of US$100 000 to R300 000.

The trio Shadreck Musalonza (41), Raymond Motikari (35) and Susan Kunyarimwe (28) were remanded in custody to September 2 for trial. They were advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

Allegations are that on August 13 around 2200hrs, Musalonza together with his other four accomplices who are still at large robbed the complainant with the help of Motikari, who worked as a gardener at the complainant’s residence.

They were armed with pistols and iron bars, and they gained entry through a small gate using duplicate keys.

Court papers state that after gaining entry, they confronted the maid and demanded the keys for the main house.

The armed robbers manhandled the maid and forced her to march into the cottage and pretended to manhandle Motakari.

It is alleged that they then gained entry into the main house and demanded to be shown the complainant’s bedroom.

The court heard that the maid and Motikari were covered in fleece cloth, and forced to lie down.

The robbers ransacked the complainant’s bedroom and stole the safe which contained US$100 000 and R300 000.

They fled the scene with the complainant’s Nissan NV 200 vehicle.

After he was nabbed by the CID Homicide squad, Musalonza implicated Motokari as the one who supplied information for the robbery. A total of US$2000 and R10 000 was recovered.

George Manokore prosecuted.