Angola election: Ruling party lead narrows

Updated provisional results in Angola’s elections suggest that the governing MPLA’s earlier strong lead has receded.

The National Election Commission said that with 86% of the votes counted, President João Lourenço’s party – which has been in power for four decades – has received just over 52%.

The opposition movement, Unita, has just under 43%.

Unita earlier said that its provisional data suggested it was leading in the poll.

Analysts had predicted a close result.

The African observer mission (ICGLR) praised the peaceful conduct of the election, and urged all political parties to respect the outcome.

The MPLA has been criticised for not tackling inflation, poverty and unemployment, despite huge oil wealth._ BBC