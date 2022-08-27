Anglican conference roars to life

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Mother’s Union conference has roared into life with hundreds of women trooping to the event to pray for peace as the country heads to the 2023 elections.

The conference started yesterday.

The conference which is being held at St Matthias Tsonzo in Watsomba in Mutasa District ends tomorrow.

Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Bishop Eric Ruwona’s wife Eunice urged congregants to pray for peace ahead of the elections.

“We are hosting our annual Mother’s Union conference after almost two years as we were affected by the COVID-19 precautions measures,” Eunice, who is the President of the Union,said

“The main purpose of the meeting is spiritual revival and upliftment of members. We are calling upon the church and nation to unite because our days are numbered.”

“The Mother’s Union will also be remembered as the day women share ideas on various issues including marriage. We are praying for peace and unity to prevail in the country as we approach elections.”

Anglican Mother’s Union is the backbone of the church and in March this year they successfully hosted St Mary Day where women from across the country gathered at St Augustine in the province.

St Mary’s day is commemorated annually on March 25 by Mother’s Union to celebrate the message that was bought by Mary by the Angel Gabriel that she was to give birth to Jesus.