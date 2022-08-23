Albinism pageant organisers extend begging bowl

BY TENDAI SAUTA

ORGANISERS of the Mr and Miss Albinism are appealing for support from individuals to host this years’s pageant at the weekend.

The pageant advocates for acceptance, recognition and inclusion of people with albinism in communities.

The pageant has been running for years under the leadership of founder Brenda Mudzimu who also directs Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust pageant.

This year’s edition is scheduled for this Saturday at Casino Marina, Longcheng Plaza in Harare.

Association of Disabled and Elderly Persons in Zimbabwe (ADEPZ) Midlands co-ordinator Primrose Nyangoni said the pageant aimed to fight prejudices against People with Albinism (PWA) at home and globally.

“The main objective of the Mr and Miss Albinism pageant is to debunk myths and raise awareness of the needs and potential of people with albinism,” she said.

“We are seeking partnerships and alliances to bring together continued support beyond the pageant towards the cause of providing relief to the people with albinism. We are appealing for support in the form of purchases of tickets for the pageant selling at US$20 and tables are going for US$140 and US$300.”

The pageant, meant to be a lifelong movement where the future for PWA is being set on stage, is also looking for funds to finance modelling attire, transport, accommodation and miscellaneous items.

“The pageant is not about displaying girls as some may purport, a holistic approach is taken here, showcasing talent in modelling. We seek to turn the tables in an effort to prepare a future free from exclusion, discrimination and marginalisation. A future free from fear of being killed for ritual purposes, a future where PWA are givers and not receivers, employers not employees,” she said.

ADEPZ’s drive is to fight for a better life for PWA. It aims to bring change to communities as well as be a voice for the voiceless, while fighting for justice for “our fellow brothers and sisters with albinism being brutally tortured across Africa”.

Nyangoni added: “Our vision is to see a complete turnaround to the lives of PWA. In partnership with private as well as public sector, we intend to improve all aspects of their lives such as access to dermatological, vision, other healthcare services, sunscreen lotions and wide brimmed hats.”