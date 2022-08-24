A call for Nama entries

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

ENTRIES for the 21st edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) will be accepted from September 1 to November 30, awards organisers have announced.

Organised by local arts mother body, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the awards recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the arts sector.

The awards reward excelling cultural and creative practitioners to encourage creativity and excellence in Zimbabwean art production.

In a statement yesterday, NACZ spokesperson Rodney Ruwende indicated that the works to be considered for selection are those produced from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022.

“Only Zimbabwean citizens or those with Zimbabwean residency status can enter their work for the 21st Nama penned for February 2023. Practitioners who have outstanding works produced during the stated period can obtain entry forms and submit them at NACZ head office in Mount Pleasant, Harare, NACZ provincial offices (Bindura, Bulawayo, Chinhoyi, Gwanda, Gweru, Harare, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Mutare,” the statement read.

Ruwende added that entry forms can be obtained and submitted at Murewa Culture Centre and the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare).

Online entries can be submitted through the NACZ website or directly on the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSew_QDqWRaaRe94MxHcNzYEKIIKlU0mzF0956lK23RcAFWTQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.

“For online submissions, supporting material may still need to be submitted in person at the above-listed places for use in adjudication. All entries must be accompanied by the artiste’s product(s). These could be in the form of DVDs, CDs, flash drives, memory cards, hard drives, pictures or books,” he added.

Individuals submitting works are encouraged to supply three sets of the particular works/production to assist adjudicators, except where the product is in the visual arts category.

The disciplines to be adjudicated are dance, film, literary arts, theatre, music, visual arts, media and spoken word.