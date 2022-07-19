ZimStat to conduct post-census survey

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZIMBABWE National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) director Taguma Mahonde says a Post Enumeration Survey (PES) will be conducted on Friday to detect and establish the percentage of errors of the recently held 2022 national housing and population census.

He revealed this in Gweru at the weekend during a four-day training of enumerators who will conduct the PES.

“This is the second PES to be undertaken in Zimbabwe, the first being the 2012 PES conducted after the 2012 population census,” Mahonde said.

“A PES is carried out immediately after a population census in order to establish the magnitude of the census coverage and content errors. The 2022 PES will collect information on persons who were enumerated and those not enumerated during the 2022 Population and Housing Census (PHC). If executed diligently and efficiently, The PES outcome will foster confidence in the 2022 population results.”

The PES questionnaire will contain a few questions from the demographic characteristics and education sections of the 2022 population and housing census questionnaires. After data collection, a comparison of the two data sets will be conducted in order to establish the percentage of coverage and content errors.

Meanwhile, hundreds of enumerators who carried out the 2022 national housing and population census are yet to be paid their dues for services rendered.

The enumerators, mostly civil servants are now disgruntled, with some claiming that they are owed up to US$600 each.

ZimStat spokesperson Roland Chiringa confirmed the development.

“Yes, they are yet to be paid but can you check with the Ministry of Finance over how they will pay them,” Chiringa said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Finance ministry were fruitless.