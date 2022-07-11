Zim thrash Singapore

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team, The Chevrons, recorded their highest T-20 score as they romped to a 111-run victory over Singapore in their World Cup qualifying match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

Man of the match Sikandar Raza made a brilliant knock off 87 runs from just 40 balls which featured eight fours and five maximums as Zimbabwe flexed their muscle against the associate side.

Zimbabwe made 236 for 5 in 20 overs with the returning Sean Williams (53 off 35) also making a half century and in reply Singapore only managed 125 for 7 in 20 overs.

Tendai Chatara was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 for 14 in four overs while fellow seamer Blessing Muzarabani managed two scalps at the expense of 21 runs from his four overs.

Luke Jongwe and Ryan Burl weighed in with a wicket each as Zimbabwe strangled Singapore’s run chase.

Singapore won the toss and asked Zimbabwe to bat first with the hosts getting off to a flying start as the opening pair of Regis Chakabva (24 off 12) and captain Craig Ervine (34 off 16) batted with aggression. Chakabva was the first to return to the pavilion after he was run out by Janak Prakash, while his opening partner followed eight balls later caught behind off the bowling of Aryman Sunil.

Even with those wickets down, Zimbabwe were never in any danger as they had already raced to 65 inside the first five overs.

Wessley Madhevere did not last long, facing just five deliveries for his two runs, allowing Williams and Raza to collaborate in the middle.

The two put together a 102 run partnership which put the game well out of reach of the visitors, while Milton Shumba’s 22 off 13 balls did further damage.

In their chase, Singapore found themselves two down with just 31 runs on the board with Muzarabani and Chatara dismantling the top order.

Janak Prakash top scored for Singapore with 32 runs from 33 balls while Aryman Sunil went for a run a ball for his 25.

Surendran Chandramohan was clean bowled by Chatara with 21 runs to his name after facing 17 deliveries as Singapore tried to keep up with the required run rate.

Zimbabwe will take on Jersey this morning in their second group match and are expected to canter to another victory.

The United States of America thrashed Jersey by eight wickets in the other match played at Bulawayo Athletic Club from the same pool.

Jersey batted first and made 154 from their allotted 20 overs before USA reached home in 18.1 overs at the expense of two wickets.