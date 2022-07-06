Zim teen eyes Miss Ireland crown

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

IRELAND-BASED Zimbabwean teenage model, Britney Madondo is vying for that country’s national pageant crown.

The 19-year-old Madondo was recently crowned Miss Dublin South West which booked her for the Miss Ireland contest scheduled for this August.

A triumph at the pageant would take the teen model to the prestigious Miss World ramp.

Although Madondo’s interest in modelling and fashion dates back to childhood, she launched her modelling career last year.

“I was born a model, I always loved taking pictures of myself and I had to put this to use last year,” she told NewsDay Life & Style from Ireland, adding that she was absolutely over the moon to participate at the Miss Ireland pageant.

“I look forward to this journey as I feel like I can learn a lot from it and grow as a person.”

For her, modelling offers her a chance to exhibit different persona through the various poses that it entails. Her goal is to inspire the youth of today to believe in themselves and their skills, goals and attributes to become the best version of themselves.

“My motivation to venture in the modelling industry was also sparked by the love for fashion and wanting to showcase that passion,” she said.

“The idea of being unique to oneself and giving back to the community is something very near and dear to my heart. I want to be the embodiment of these principles on the Miss Ireland stage.”

For the teen model, it is hard for her to pick a role model because she is equally-inspired by her mother and grandmother.

“In my view both women are the embodiment of making lemonade out of lemons. Their ability to face adversity and come out of it unscathed and being able to make something out of literally nothing and succeed,” she said.

“This is what I find most admirable about women. Their hard-work and diligence has set an example which I follow to this day.”

Madondo believes self-care is essential in personal development.

“My hobbies include singing, cooking, writing, watching television series and movies with my family, and putting together outfits because I have a passion for fashion. My loved ones would describe me as wise, ambitious, generous, open-minded and a go-getter,” she said.

A background check on Madondo shows that she was born in Ireland and moved back to Zimbabwe at the age of 11 before she later moved back to Ireland just before her Ordinary Levels.

When she returned home aged 11 her parents enrolled her at Avondale Primary School to get accustomed to local cultures and traditions.

Being the natural leader, Madondo was immediately made a prefect the same year and was chosen by fellow prefects and staff to be the school’s head girl the following year.

On announcing Madondo as the head girl, the then senior teacher said: “The girl I am going to announce now, is not only loved and respected by students, but by the teachers and the heads of this school.

“We looked for every reason to not give her this and even the head mistress had to personally interview her again and she was left with no doubt that she was the best

person to be the head girl of this school.”

Madondo has remained on the Avondale Primary School poster to this day.

From Avondale Primary School, Madondo went to Arundel High School where she excelled in her academics and played basketball until she moved back to Ireland.

She was automatically selected into the students’ council by fellow students and became a prefect until she finished her Advanced Level which she passed with flying colours, an equivalent of 14 points in Zimbabwe.

She is now studying Media and Broadcasting at TU Dublin Grangegorman.

Madondo is the second of three siblings. Her sister Tatenda went to Groningen University in Netherlands where she was the student president at the Law School where she was studying international law.

Her mum was the first and only Zimbabwean to stand for elections in Dublin in 2009.