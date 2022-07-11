Zim film fest spreads wings

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

WHAT a four-day treat that awaits film enthusiasts.

The annual Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) will this year spread its wings across the country in an effort to grow the fiesta from the ashes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZIFF is the flagship programme of the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) whose mission is to discover and develop local filmmakers, artists and audiences.

The festival also seeks to contribute to vibrant, socially and politically relevant African story-telling through film.

The film festival made a return last year after a two-year hiatus due to funding constraints and the COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s 22nd edition will be a four-day film fiesta to be held under the theme Reconnecting from September 14 to September 17.

Preparations are gathering momentum.

“This year’s festival is our effort to reconnect with our partners and our audiences and help them reconnect to each other as we emerge from the challenges of the past two years as a result of the global health crisis,” said the organisers.

The event organisers said this year’s festival programme will be a showcase of quality films from local, regional and international filmmakers and production houses, against the backdrop of workshops.

“The main festival’s activities will be at the ZIFFT Hub at 2 Canterbury Road, Kensington, Harare. We are also taking the festival to several other venues around the country, as well as to the global audience.”

“We will be reconnecting with as many of the audiences and communities that have been part of ZIFF in the past, while engaging with new audiences and talent.”

As part of the festival activities, the first day will be trade day, while the second day has been set as a career day.

The third day is industry development (film forum) day, while the closing day has been dubbed fun day/reel kidz fiesta.