Zim and India in ICT trade talks

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has approached India to assist Zimbabwe with digital knowledge in different sectors of the economy such as banking in order to enhance trade through use of information communication technology (ICT).

Engagement by the two countries on ICTs is expected to enhance trade between New Delhi and Harare.

Addressing the 17th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership in India on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa called on the Indian government to work with Africa in its quest to achieve a vibrant digital economy.

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwean authorities were aware of the benefits that ICT trade offered to African economies.

“My President, H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is keenly interested in harnessing the full economic potential of the Delhi-Harare Axis. We are duty bound to go back to the future of the glory that was our trade links across the short Indian Ocean,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said the conclave was held at a time where two major global events – the 4th industrial revolution and reordering of the global hegemonic supremacy were reshaping the global economy.

“But even against this backdrop, I want to draw your attention to the fact that in the case of Zimbabwe, ICT trade with India does not feature in the top 10 of our trade relations.

“Therefore this conclave is an exciting opportunity to bypass and leapfrog the capital heavy legacy investment with more nimble solutions that draw billions into the global economy at much lower cost,” she said.

Zimbabwe and India have shared trade relations since the gold trade with the Munhumutapa Kingdom between the 9th and 14th Centuries.

Mutsvangwa said Delhi and Harare could also score remarkable goals, adding that Zimbabwe has Africa’s highest human resources index.

“Let us jointly work on total digital financial inclusivity from all our people even in remote areas,” she said.