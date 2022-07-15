ZEC begins accreditation for delimitation exercise

BY CATHERINE MUCHIRI

THE Zimbabwe electoral Commission (Zec) has started the accreditation of the media and observers for inspection of the voters’ roll as well as the upcoming delimitation exercise.

“The accreditation of successful applicants shall be conducted between 8am and 5pm at ZEC Head Office commencing on July 15, 2022 up to July 27, 2022. More venues will be identified and notified in due course,” Zec said in a statement.

“The accreditation fees of local observers are USD$10 or ZWL$ equivalent at prevailing Bank rate. Observers from the continent of Africa will pay USD$20 while observers from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe will pay USD$ 50. Observers from any country outside Africa will pay USD$ 100”.

The Zec said Zimbabwe media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay USD$50. Journalists working for local media houses will pay USD$10 or the equivalent at prevailing bank rate.