Zanu PF youths secretly plot for 2023

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

HUNDREDS of ruling Zanu PF youths and their leaders are gathered at the Midlands State University in Gweru reportedly to plot the party’s 2023 election campaign strategies, NewsDay has established.

The youths were bused from all corners of the country for a week-long closed-door meeting which began on Monday and was organised by the party’s commissariat department.

According to insiders, all attendees’ cellphones are being confiscated during the duration of the meeting and only returned to their owners after deliberations said to be centred on ensuring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party win next year’s polls.

Zanu PF, facing stiff competition from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, is under pressure to come up with “strong tactics” to win the presidential vote, said the insiders.

“It’s a strategic workshop for the presidential campaign whereby strong tactics are being mapped out to ensure Zanu PF gets six million votes,” a Zanu PF insider said.

“The party feels no stone should be left unturned in coming up with strategies that ensure that his Excellency President Mnangagwa wins the vote by a big margin against opposition candidates.”

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Larry Mavhima said he was not aware of the meeting.

“All I know is that President Mnangagwa will be coming to Gweru on Friday to inspect the pathological centre at the MSU,” Mavhima said.