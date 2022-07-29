Will Smith says he has reached out to Chris Rock about Oscars slap

Smith explained: “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out.”

He also said his wife Jada Pinkett Smith did not ask him to do something to defend her after Rock made the joke. “Jada had nothing to do with it,” Smith said.

“I want to say sorry to my my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

Rock had taken aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

Pinkett Smith spoke last month saying it was her “deepest hope” that her husband and Rock could “reconcile” after the incident.