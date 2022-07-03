WhaWha triumphs in the slugfest of wardens

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WHAWHA……………………………………..2

TENAX…………………………………………..0

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League strugglers WhaWha accounted for the scalp of fellow prison wardens Tenax, with a well-deserved win in a rather dull match played at Ascot Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

Albert Matewu and Jayden Barake were on target for the Gweru-based side in the battle of strugglers.

Not much changed after the victory as both sides remain mired in the relegation dogfight.

The home side, WhaWha, were on the front foot from the onset, with Munyaradzi Chirwa and English Brown being the main protagonists.

Matewu struck first on 10 minutes after he received a pin-point pass from Barake in box and connected with ease.

Four minutes later, Barake doubled the lead for the prison wardens with a delightful chip over Tenax goalkeeper Godfrey Chisango after controlling the ball from a looping pass from Chirwa.

Tenax got their best chance of the half on the 40th minute mark, with Simon Munemero’s powerful header from a corner-kick forcing WhaWha goalkeeper Allan Masaya to make a reflex save.

The result left WhaWha fans all smiling, but coach Luke Petros remains worried that his target of reaching 40 points to ensure safety might be elusive.

“This win was good, but as it stands, the mathematical advantage might not be in our favour,” Petros said.

“They (WhaWha players) showed character by winning this derby and also making sure that we maximise on home advantage.

“Normally, getting 40 points should help us survive relegation, but I want to be honest with myself that it is difficult to get those points considering the games we are facing.

“We are still in the battle and what matters is for us to remain focused and hope for better strides.”

His counterpart, Shadreck Magurasave said: “I am disappointed with this result. I hoped this would end at least with a draw. I am disappointed with how we conceded such silly goals. It is not the type of goals you concede when you want to survive in the premiership. It was not about tactics, but the silly blunders made by the defenders.

“Some of my boys were not prepared for this match. We conceded silly goals and that is not right for players in the Premier League. We will go back home and rectify but I am going to add at least four new players in the team.

WhaWha: A Masaya, T Magwaza, T Daka, R Useni, J Gadzani , M Chirwa, R Horonga, E Brown (E Mawanda 64′), E Chitora, (D Mapuwa 83′), J Barake, P Matewu

Tenax: G Chisango, D Marara, P Shumbaimwe (C Mbauya 62′), L Chakuamba, J Jambo, F Vint, S Munemero, I Gwenzi (C Musimwa 46′), A Manyamba (P Masawi 79), Mtasa P, Munsaka J (Dumbura M 46′)