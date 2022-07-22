Upgrade for Marondera Central water sources

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MARONDERA Central legislator Caston Matewu has embarked on an exercise to modernise water sources and market stalls in the constituency.

The programme, funded through funds from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursed early this week, will see the installation of solar powered boreholes to substitute bush pumps.

The municipality of Marondera had erected bush pumps in each of the twelve wards to address perennial water woes, a move which was described as archaic.

Some bush pumps were also installed by government ahead of the March 26 by elections.

In a letter dated July 19, addressed to acting Marondera town clerk Rinashe Nyamuzihwa gleaned by this paper, Matewu notified council of the move.

“The office of the MP for Marondera Central constituency is notifying your office its intention to carry out the following developmental projects in Marondera Municipality, using CDF, in line with the parliamentary rules and orders whose parliament role is codified in Section 119 of the Zimbabwean Constitution.

“Modernisation of some boreholes-through solarisation, installation of water tanks and water taps,” reads part of the notice.

The farming town is experiencing serious water shortages.

The water and reticulation system was installed in 1972 to cater for a small population with the council struggling to raise funds to upgrade it.

The constituency got its share of CDF amounting to $11million.

Matewu yesterday confirmed having approached the council over the CDF projects.

“I have approached the council on the proposed developmental projects. It is not only about modernising the water sources or system, but we are also going to address sewer problems, lighting of the main market as well as putting a perimeter wall around one of the primary schools,” Matewu said.