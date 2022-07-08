Tynwald High School qualifies for global robotics competition

BY PRIDE MUZARABANI

TYNWALD High School in Harare has qualified for a global robotics competition slated for Switzerland in October at the Pan Africa Competition held in Dakar, Senegal.

The robotics competition provides an opportunity for science and artificial intelligence students to showcase their skill and innovation.

“As a school we have invested in artificial intelligence and science in line with the 5.0 education system that was introduced by the government. We want to train school children to create jobs and not to be job seekers. We believe the future of any nation depends on science,” Kennias Matimba, the school head told NewsDay Weekender upon return from Senegal yesterday.

The Harare school came fourth at the continental competition early this week.

Competitors have to build industrial-size robots and play difficult field games with the goal of appreciating science, technology, and engineering and mathematics challenges in local communities.

Tynwald won the inaugural Pan Africa Competition in 2021.

According to Charles Matanga, the national robotics coach, teaching of robotics in schools should be expanded in the country including in rural schools to ensure innovation and skills development.

“Currently, very few schools are teaching robotics in schools and it is high time this issue of robotics is taken to government schools as well,” Matanga said.

“Artificial intelligence is the way to go. Government should allow artificial intelligence equipment to be imported into the country duty free so that we encourage the learning and development of science even in rural schools.”