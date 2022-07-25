TelOne not giving up as central region promotion race heats up

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

THE race for promotion in the Central Region has reached a crescendo, and second-placed TelOne are not losing hope despite trailing Sheasham by five points with three games left in the season.

The Wifi Boys put up a spirited performance to beat Chapungu 1-0 on Sunday, with former Ngezi Platinum Stars winger Blessing Sahondo emerging as the hero.

Sheasham also collected maximum points following a comfortable 2-0 win over Kwekwe United, which means John Nyikadzino’s side will enjoy some breathing space ahead of the next fixtures.

Sheasham have amassed 53 points, while their closest rivals TelOne are on 48 points, with the next two fixtures set to decide who will land the sole promotion ticket.

“We are taking every game as it comes but I must admit that there is pressure because it’s the final lap,” TelOne coach Tendai Chikuni said.

“We will keep on fighting until the last match. This is my first season at TelOne and I am happy with the progress the team has made.

“Football is about determination and self belief, which is what my boys have. We need to keep fighting and also maintaining this for the future of our club.”

TelOne are left with tough assignments as they date Dulibadzimu, Paramount and Vumbachikwe.

They will need to win all their remaining matches and hope that somehow Sheasham drop points along the way.

On the other hand, Sheasham face Tongogara, Midlands State University and Loss Control, with two wins enough to seal promotion for the ambitious Gweru-based side.