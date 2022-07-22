Tarumbwa shows up at Byo City

BY FORTUNE MBELE

VETERAN striker Obadiah Tarumbwa is trying his luck at Bulawayo City after he was released by Bulawayo Chiefs where he only spent a few months and failed to command a first team jersey.

Tarumbwa (35) is reported to have tried his luck at Caps United after he was spurned by the Ninjas, but has since returned to the City of kings and Queens where he is being assessed by Bulawayo City.

City coach Farai Tawachera confirmed the development yesterday.

“We are trying to have a look at him. He is a Bulawayo boy and if we think he can give us something then we can give him a chance. I have spoken to him on what his intentions are. He trained with us yesterday (Thursday) and I will have a look at him again today (yesterday),” Tawachera said.

However, sources have said City were making frantic efforts to have Tarumbwa registered on Thursday and could be a surprise part of the local authority side squad tomorrow.

Bulawayo City are making inroads into staying in the Premier Soccer League and have won their last three games although they are still in the relegation zone.

They face city neighbours Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow and Tawachera is wary of the Bulawayo giants playing at Emagumeni.

“There is nothing much, we have been preparing as usual. It is obviously going to be a difficult game but we will try our best. We know Highlanders are difficult when playing at Barbourfields, but we will try to get something from the game. At the position that we are in, we cannot afford to lose games,” Tawachera said.

Former Highlanders assistant coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu has been roped as assistant to Tawachera.

Bulawayo City beat Highlanders 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Barbourfields in February but the latter’s coach Brito Baltemar says he is not reading much into that piece of history.