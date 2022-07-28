Tanzania to increase fertiliser uptake to 500 000 tonnes

GOVERNMENT plans to increase the amount of fertiliser in the 2022/23 agricultural season to 500 000 tonnes. Government confidence comes following the allocation of Sh150 billion in the 2022/23 Agricultural budget to subsidize fertiliser prices.

The fertiliser utilisation increment is over 140 000 tonnes as compared to 360 000 tonnes utilised in the 2021/22 agricultural season. The new targets were revealed yesterday by the Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority executive director, Stephen Ngailo, shortly after a press conference to unveil the government’s plan to provide fertilisers at subsidized prices.— The Citizen