SRC insists on Zifa restructuring

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has said it will only request Fifa to lift the suspension of Zifa after completing the reforms that it is undertaking in the local game.

Zifa was suspended by Fifa earlier this year and in its latest communication, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) stated that Zifa will only be allowed back into the football family once Felton Kamambo, Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule have been reinstated into the Zifa board.

SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa yesterday said so far, his organisation and Zifa have only given Fifa updates on what is transpiring in Zimbabwe and have not requested the lifting of the suspension.

“SRC and Zifa will formally ask Fifa to lift Zifa suspension when SRC is satisfied with the reforms being undertaken in football. The process has not yet been completed,” he said.

“SRC has not asked Fifa or Caf to lift the suspension, nor has Zifa for that matter. What Fifa and Caf have from SRC and Zifa is an update after Fifa asked for the same,” he added.

SRC will press on with the restructuring process which is set to be completed before the end of the year, he said.

In a letter addressed to Zifa general secretary, Caf general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said the local football mother body had not met any of the conditions that brought about its suspension by Fifa.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated June 14, 2022. We refer to the Fifa council decision dated February 24 2022 suspending Zifa on the basis of Article 14 paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Fifa Statutes as well as Article 16 paragraph 1, of the Fifa statutes as ratified by the Fifa congress meeting of March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar,” the Caf letter to Zifa read.

Caf reiterated that the reinstalling of Kamambo and his executive was the only way for Zimbabwe to be readmitted into competitions.

“The above decision is clear and unequivocal that the suspension will only be lifted if: The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) repeals the decision of November 26, 2020 suspending the Zifa general secretary.

“SRC repeals the SRC decision of November 16, 2021 suspending the Zifa board. SRC repeals the SRC decision of December 17, 2021 setting up the restructuring committee.”

The Patrice Mostepe-led Caf also added that the SRC should withdraw its court case against Kamambo and his management.

“Fifa receives confirmation from Zifa and its management, led by president Felton Kamambo and general secretary Joseph Mamutse, that Zifa and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control and SRC withdraws the court case against the Zifa president, three other Zifa board members and the general secretary for allegedly misusing Zifa’s letterheads.”

Caf is concerned about its funds which are now being administered by the Banda-led executive.

The continental football body also cautioned the SRC for continually contravening football statutes, saying football associations reserved the right to operate independently.