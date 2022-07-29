Spar Zimbabwe gets behind Gems World Cup-bid

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

SPAR Zimbabwe has continued to support the Zimbabwe senior netball team, the Gems, this time with food and sanitary wear donations as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers in South Africa next month.

The team has been in camp since the beginning of the month as they ramped up their preparations for the qualifiers scheduled for August 20-27 in Pretoria.

SPAR Zimbabwe joined hands with the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) in March targeting direct support for the kit, camps and high-performance training support among other requirements.

Zina president Letitia Chipandu thanked SPAR for their continued support which she said helps to bring positive results from the team.

“We are very grateful to SPAR for partnering with the Gems of Zimbabwe. As we all know the Gems have made history for themselves. It’s not the beginning that we are going for the netball qualifiers, it’s our second time but this time we are going with a difference — we are going with SPAR. As you can see the goodies right in front of me, the girls will be well fed. When people are well fed they can perform better. You can see that the girls are dressed with SPAR and we expect more dress so that we look beautiful. When women are well dressed they have confidence and perform better,” said Chipandu.

“We appreciate SPAR greatly for its effort and we are challenging other corporates out there to emulate SPAR in supporting the Gems. I want to promise you that the girls are working so hard so that when we get to Pretoria we qualify for the 2023 World Cup.”

SPAR Zimbabwe Responsible Retailing Coordinator Shamiso Pfumayaramba stressed that the relationship they have created with the Gems will last long.

“Our relationship began in March and since then we have been rallying behind the Gems on a monthly basis. For us to be doing this it comes from the heart.

“When we talk about responsible retailing, we are saying what are we doing in our community and we have identified our five pillars and among those pillars we have got women,” said Pfumayaramba.

“As part of our ethos we identified the Gems, we need them to go far. We believe in sustainable projects and we are not here today and gone tomorrow.

“This is a relationship that we have built and we will continue to build it over the years because we want to make sure that when the Gems need something, when Spar can, we will make sure that we are there to assist.”

The Gems captain Felistus Kwangwa also thanked SPAR for their support, adding that the initiative will motivate the team to produce positive results next month.