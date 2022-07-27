Solar project benefits thousands in Midlands

BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

THOUSANDS of people in the Midlands province are benefiting from a hybrid solar PV mini-grid at St Patrick’s High School in Chiwundura that was recently commissioned by the Anglican Diocese of Central Zimbabwe.

The project was completed two months ago consisting of a 157kW solar panelling and a 300 kWh battery storage system.

“The project marks the completion of the first phase of a proposed five-mega watt solar farm that will be developed jointly by the Anglican Diocese of Central Zimbabwe and Tatanga Energy at St Patrick’s,” a Tatanga statement read.

“Barely two months into its operation, the St Patrick’s School mini-grid is already shaping how the hospital operates and schoolchildren learn. The facility will also enable St Patrick’s to reintroduce tertiary level educational courses that were mothballed as a result of lack of reliable energy.”

The United States-based Trinity Church Wall Street provided a grant for the project that was managed by Tatanga Energy with Solar Energy Projects and EPC Renewable Africa serving as the energy power conversion providers.

Anglican Bishop of Central Zimbabwe, Reverend Ignatius Makumbe said: “The mission’s recent activities and future growth plans were constrained before the commissioning of the project by a lack of a reliable electricity supply.

“The lack of reliable electricity affected the smooth running and commissioning of equipment for the Diocese’s newly-constructed rural hospital.”