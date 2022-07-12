Sikhala, Sithole face fresh charge

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CITIZENS Coalition for Change legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North), who were recently denied bail by the High Court for allegedly inciting public violence, were yesterday slapped with a fresh charge of obstruction of justice.

The duo was taken from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order section.

They were represented by right lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa and Jeremiah Bamu.

The two legislators are now being accused of blaming Zanu PF for the death of CCC member Moreblessing Ali, brutally murdered in Nyatsime early last month by Pius “alias Jamba” Mukandi, who has since been arrested.

The duo is expected to appear in court today.

Last Friday, Sikhala and Sithole were denied bail by the High Court on the premise that they were likely to commit public violence if released from police custody.

In her ruling, High Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari said Sikhala violated his bail condition of not addressing the public.

But Sikhala’s lawyers Bamu and Alec Muchadehama argued that the duo was being persecuted by the State, and that there was no evidence against them.