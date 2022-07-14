Sikhala seeks recusal of Magistrate

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (MP) Job Sikhala claimed political persecution and bias in a case where he faces charges of incitement to violence.

Sikhala, who is represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Beatrice Mtetwa, also sought the recusal of presiding magistrate Ngoni Nduna citing alleged bias.

“Secondly, this court has already pronounced itself that the accused person has been arrested for over 65 times, and is not a candidate for bail,” Bhamu submitted.

“It is not a coincidence that the State wants to place this matter before you (Nduna) because they are aware of your specific findings.

“They are aware that the finding will force you to act. It’s a clear act of forum shopping.”

Sikhala submitted that the courts have been politicised.

“…and has been reduced to a political court for the persecution of public individuals who are perceived as nonconformist to the dictates of the state.”

The matter was postponed to today for the state’s response.

Sikhala is charged alongside CCC MP Godfrey Sithole over incitement to violence following the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime.

Ali’s mutilated body was found in a deep well.