National Social Security Authority head office at Corner Selous Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street in Harare
Shava appointed NSSA acting GM

BY STAFF REPORTER
THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board yesterday appointed Charles Shava as acting general manager after suspending Arthur Manase was sent on leave pending corruption investigations at the institution.

Shava was NSSA’S director for occupational safety and health.

In a statement yesterday, NSSA chairperson Percy Tariro said following corruption allegations at the institution that are now being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Nssa would leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of the matter.

“A comprehensive investigation has been instituted to get to the bottom of the matter. To support this and ensure that the exercise is conducted in an independent and transparent environment, the board is sending the general manager on leave until the exercise is complete. The board fully supports all investigations as it believes this will restore confidence in NSSA,” Tariro said.

