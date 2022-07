Onions and rice are a conspicuous part of every meal in Senegal, including the famous Poulet Yassa.

However, climate change makes it hard for smallholder farmers to grow enough staple food with extra to sell for income.

Senegal is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change from droughts, flooding, sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and bush fires, according to the Climate Change Knowledge portal of the World Bank. — AgriFocus Africa