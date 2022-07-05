SA biltong hunters cautioned

SOUTH African hunters planning to undertake hunting trips to Namibia would be well advised to familiarise themselves with that country’s official regulations pertaining to the transportation of meat back to South Africa.

This was according to Prof Peet van der Merwe of North-West University’s Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society Unit (TREES).

“I urge hunters not to try and circumvent the official rules. That could, in the long-run, have negative consequences, which could make it very difficult for the local hunting fraternity to continue hunting in Namibia.

“Hunting is an important source of additional and valuable income for the large majority of Namibian farmers, and must be regarded as such,” he added. — Farming Weekly