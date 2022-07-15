RTG donates to Harare children’s home

BY DONALD NYANDORO

THE Rainbow Tourism Group through its subsidiary, Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre, yesterday donated beds and blankets to Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s home in the capital.

The donation, valued US$5000, included 120 blankets, 240 pillow case covers and 20 base and mattress sets.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, RTG Corporate Affairs and Quality Manager, Pride Khumbula said the donation was part of the RTG’s corporate social investment (CSI) strategy.

“In crafting the CSI strategy, the company has sought guidance from the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as Zimbabwe is a member state of the UN and signed the resolution on the full and effective participation in the agenda for sustainable development and delivery on the 17 (SDGs),” Khumbula said.

“We hope this donation will go some way in bringing smiles and warmth to the children with the cold weather that is being experienced this year.”

RTG also pledged to assist with maintenance works around the home as well as helping in the establishment of nutritional gardens for the home.

Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home Superintendent, Michael Mukwaiwa said: “I would like to thank RTG for the donation which came at the right time as we are in the winter season. This will help our children to sleep comfortably at the dormitories.”

Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home houses 110 children in primary and secondary school.