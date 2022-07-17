Rhinos shoot to 5th position

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . (0)1

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1)1

VETERAN defender Dennis Dauda scored a late penalty as army side Black Rhinos recovered from a goal down to level matters and share of spoils in a feisty Castle Lager Premiership tie at Vengere Stadium in Rusape. The result saw Black Rhinos leap from ninth place to fifth on the log standings with 31 points. The visitors also gained a crucial point to take their points tally to 24 although they remained on 11th position on the standings.

Yadah missed a good opportunity seven minutes into the match when Kudakwashe Mangami broke free but goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira reacted quickly to block him. Congolese international could have thrust the army side into the lead on 27 minutes but his powerful short hit the side nets. Yadah took the lead in the 40th minute courtesy of a penalty by Nkosi Mhlanga after referee Arnold Ncube adjudged that substitute Blessed Mbavarira who came in for injured captain Farai Banda had handled the ball as he sought to clear it out of danger.

However, the army side fought gallantly in the second half, launching a series of raids into their opponents half who appeared content with sitting back as they sought to defend their lead. Rhinos were rewarded for their efforts on 79 minutes when substitute Vincent Mhandu was illegally brought down in the penalty box by Brian Kadamanja as he charged towards goal. The referee justifiably pointed to the spot and Dauda made no mistake to level matters.

Teams: B Mwandimutsira, F Banda, (B Mbavarira 32′), Dauda, G Madhake, P Makaha, A Phiri, G Mhleya , ( S Mudzengere 46′), B Christopher, K Madera, ( E Feremba 46′), E Llunga, P Gweva, ( V Mhandu 46′),S Chakwana, B Mbavarira, S Mudzengere, Yadah: P Nyabunga, N Mhlanga, L Mucheto, T Gahadzikwa, T Shandirwa, C Mandivei, K Mangami, F Binzi, G Mangani, ( M Faranondo 75′),B Kadamanja, A Manenji