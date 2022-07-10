Resolute Caps hold Rhinos

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS UNITED . .. . . . . (0)0

BLACK RHINOS . . . . . (0)0

CAPS United displayed resilience in the dying moments of their Castle Larger Premiership match against army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium yesterday to secure a vital point despite finishing the match with 10 men.

Substitue Marshal Machazane was sent off for a harsh tackle on Congolese international Eli Llunga on 66 minutes. And the match appeared to be weighing heavily against the Harare giants as the visitors launched wave after wave of attack on their goal. But the Green Machine defended resolutely to survive the raids.

Caps United went into the match seeking to make it two wins in a row after notching their first win in eight matches when they edged Harare City 2-1 last week.

Lloyd Chitembwe unleashed his new signing, attacking midfielder Emmanuel Mandiranga, who imposed himself, but failed to help his side to a victory.

Nevertheless, Chitembwe was pleased with the overall performance as well as the result.

“I am satisfied with both the performance and the result considering the circumstances where we had a red card. I am happy with the team’s resilience. I think we are having the team that we want and we will continue to work on and improve all the aspects of the game,” he said.

His counterpart Herbert Maruwa said they wasted chances, but was still happy to collect a point.

“We started slowly in the first half, but we were more organised in the second half. We created several scoring opportunities which were clear, but couldn’t bury them. It’s disappointing but it’s all part of the game. We will try to rectify the mistakes we made. But I am happy with a point because when we play away we want to win, but a draw is still good for us,” he said.

The first half was dull as both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances. Black

Rhinos though enjoyed superiority and they created the best chance of the first half when Phillip Gweva breached the Caps United defence on 33 minutes and unbelievably hit the side netting with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Early in the second half, Caps United missed an opportunity with Diego Makurumidze failing to do justice to a brilliant cross from the right by Phineas Bhamusi blazing his effort way off target.

Caps were dealt a huge blow on 66 minutes when defender Machazane, who came on as a substitute for Lincoln Mangayira, was sent off for a harsh tackle on Llunga.

The army side capitalising on their numerical advantage, poured forward in numbers.

Substitute Brighton Christopher was, however, guilty of a wild miss on 79 minutes following a good cross by Steady Mudzengere.

Teams

Caps United: T Mateyaunga, L Mangayira, (M Machazane, 56’), P Musaka, K Bulaji, V Musarurwa, D Chafa, P Bhamusi, E Mandiranga, D Makurumidze, J Thulani, W Manondo.

Black Rhinos: B Mwandimutsira, F Banda, D Dauda, G Madhake, P Makaha,A Phiri, C Kwaramba, A Gahadzikwa, ( B Christopher, 53’), K Madera,( P Mlanzi, 53’, Eli Llunga, P Gweva (S Mudzengere, 53’),