Promising prospects for Zim citrus exports

The outlook for citrus exports from Zimbabwe is very favourable, especially in light of the considerable increase in that country’s export volumes to the European Union (EU).

Citrus exports to the EU grew 30% between September 2021 and March 2022, compared with the same period in 2020/21, amounting to about 1,7 million tonnes of fruit, according to a recent report.

Citrus production in the Mazowe Valley could be traced back to around 1914 with the establishment of the first commercial citrus estate in Zimbabwe.

In later years (1970 to1980), commercial production began in the Chegutu area. Nowadays, citrus was also produced in the Beit Bridge, Chegutu and Mvurwi areas. — Farmer’s Weekly