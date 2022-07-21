Police to act on showbiz bouncers

BY AGATHA CHUMA

Police have urged arts promoters and show organisers to get police clearance before hosting live concerts that attract physical gatherings to avoid inconveniences such as police interjections.

A police official identified as Wiseman Mlauzi made the remarks at an arts promoters workshop hosted by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) in Harare on Tuesday.

“If the show organisers wish to extend the stipulated time, we advise you to apply for a special certificate which passes through required boards including National Arts Council of Zimbabwe so that we work together as a team and avoid unnecessary disturbances during shows,” Mlauzi said.

Responding to the issue of menacing bouncers which has become a norm at most live concerts, Mlauzi said the police were not aware of such incidents, adding that they would set a department to only deal with entertainment shows.

Promoters have been on record accusing bouncers of forcefully attending shows and later demanding payment from show organisers.

When the organisers refuse to give them, they become rowdy, destroying properties in the process.

Mlauzi said they will have to meet again with promoters to specifically discuss the way forward regarding the bouncers issue.

Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) urged promoters to follow procedures when bringing in international artistes.

“For every international artiste coming to perform in Zimbabwe we require them to pay tax. We also require promoters to pay 15% of the total amount which the international artiste will be paid before the show,” Zimra help desk and customs officer Lawrence Mandevhana said.

“We also expect international artists to pay duty for instruments which they bring in, hence as promoters you must make sure that all of these procedures are being followed.”

Principal immigration officer Vusie Jones Sibanda said when international artistes are coming into Zimbabwe, their duty was to vet them for criminal records.

Censorship and Entertainment Control Unit deputy director Oscar Mugomeri said: “We urge all entertainers hosting their shows in Zimbabwe to bring materials that are desirable for all the age groups.

“We need acts that promote our culture, that is why we are now requiring all entertainers to acquire a certificate first from National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and us which allow them to either produce content or host shows.”

Mugomeri added: “All album launches, songs, videos, books or even dramas we have to approve before they are disseminated to the public. We do this so that we give a rating for age groups who are allowed to watch, parental guidance control or we either deny the content. We urge television broadcasters to ask for signed certificates from content creators before they accept them on their channels.”

NACZ coordinating team member Tafara Terrence Vuta urged promoters to register with the arts mother body and get licenses as a prerequisite to host music or any arts-related events.

Vuta said for every international show, promoters must include three local artistes for promotion of home-grown talent.

Veteran arts promoter Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza said: “We have aired our concerns and we are happy that the director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Nicholas Moyo has tasked us to have a meeting with the board of censors and ZRP. I just hope all our concerns will be addressed in that closed-door meeting.”

Tinotenda Maramwize from Digital 1 Promotion said police must act on rogue bouncers.

“Some bouncers are forcing themselves into our shows. These guys are now too powerful for us to handle,” he said.

“There is much involved when planning for a show, imagine three months of planning and a bouncer just comes to rob you of your money. We have to engage with stakeholders like the police so that they help us in rectifying the situation,” he added.