Police open investigations into church leader who threatened to kill Chamisa

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

POLICE say they have opened investigations into a Zanu PF official who threatened to kill Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

The police action comes after human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa wrote a letter demanding tht the law enforcement agents investigate Abton Mashayanyika, an apostolic church bishop, who told party supporters at a rally in Mberengwa that Chamisa and his family must be killed.

Mashayanyika has not been arrested despite the video going viral on social media.

In response to Mtetwa’s demand in a letter dated July 27, 2022 seen by NewsDay, Assistant Commissioner Mushoriwa from the Criminal Investigation Department said investigations on the threat had commenced.

More to follow…