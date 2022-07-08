Platinum tipped for title

BY HENRY MHARA

CRANBORNE Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera has tipped Castle lager Premier Soccer League table toppers FC Platinum to go all the way and claim their fourth title on the trot.

The Zvishavane side have opened a two point lead at the top going into this weekend’s match day 20 where they take on Bulawayo Chiefs at home.

The Norman Mapeza-coached men started the season slowly, but have since found their groove, winning their last six matches to wrestle the top position from Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum are now on 40 points followed by 2015 champions Chicken Inn two points behind and Dynamos five further behind in third.

They have lost just once in their last 10 matches but crucially, have won nine.

“On current form, I believe the title is FC Platinum’s to lose,” Saruchera said.

Manica Diamonds, who started the season brightly have fallen eight points behind the leaders while fifth placed Triangle are on 30 points.

“The race features just the three teams at the top. One of them is definitely going to win it. Although it’s too early to make a definite call but I don’t see any miracle happening. I see the top position changing hands between the top three teams but FC Platinum have the momentum and if they can maintain their current form they will win it,” Saruchera added.

FC Platinum could increase the gap to Chicken Inn to five points if they beat Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane today.

The hosts will be looking to avenge the 2-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Bulawayo side in the reverse fixture.

The defeat is one of the three losses that FC Platinum have suffered so far. Their only other defeats were against Herentals and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chicken Inn are plying away to Tenax tomorrow. By that time the Gamecocks play their match, they could be third on the log standings if Dynamos beat Cranborne Bullets at the same venue in Rusape this afternoon.

DeMbare will be looking to recover from a poor run which have seen them dropping five points in their last two matches.

“They are going through a difficult phase which is normal in football anyway, but they remain Dynamos, one of the country’s biggest sporting institutions, if not the biggest. We all know what they are capable of,” Saruchera said.

“We will give them the respect they deserve. I feel they are actually at their most dangerous because they have their backs against the wall. They want to bounce back so we can’t really say this is the best time to meet them. It will be a difficult match for us. But we have prepared well with all the players available and everyone is ready.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 20 Fixtures

Today: Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Whawha (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Vengere), FC Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Mandava)

Sunday: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Tenax v Chicken Inn (Vengere)